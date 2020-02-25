Hidden rooms found, drugs, guns, cash seized in major Western New York bust

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office has announced arrests have been made in a “prolific” drug trafficking ring in Western New York.

Four people have been arrested in a crime ring which stretches from Buffalo to Los Angeles, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. Three of those people are from Buffalo: David Burgin, Rodney Pierce and David Washington are all charged with multiple drug crimes.

US attorney calls this huge bust the most “prolific” drug trafficking ring in our area. @wkbw — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) February 25, 2020

Prosecutors say during the execution of 11 search warrants throughout the last week, more than $700,000 cash, weapons and drugs were found. Police say enough fentanyl was seized to "wipe out Erie County."

Kennedy says, "if you're going to poison our community with drugs and violence---get out. We don't want you here. There are two ways you will be removed from our community--in handcuffs or in a body bag. It's your choice."

Police say at multiple locations they found hydraulic traps that were electronically wired. They also found money and guns in a fake wall of a bedroom closet. Law enforcement also say they found a trap room at one location that was used to process bulk quantities of the drugs to distribute on the streets.

The locations where the warrants were executed included 56 Grimes, 2896 Bailey Avenue, 79 Brunswick, 69 Bennett Village Terrace, and 73 Rogers Ave.

Officials say executing search warrants of this nature poses a big threat to law enforcement. Sheriff Tim Howard says there are some hidden dangers when dealing with drugs.

"The powder, particularly the fentanyl right now-- even a mere contact with that could be fatal. That's a new danger that is involved."

Howard also says drug search warrants pose a risk to the K9's as well. Law enforcement agents carry Narcan during these searches.

Watch the full press conference below: