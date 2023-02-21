Hertel Alley Mural Fest returns June 10-11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Queen City is looking for talented Western New Yorkers to add some color to one neighborhood along Hertel Avenue.

It's a new part of Hertel Alley Mural Fest, taking place June 10-11.

The two-day festival will showcase live installations of artwork to 16 buildings in Hertel Alley.

Along with the live-painting, Mural Fest will feature music and activities for the whole family.

Festival hours:



June 10: 10 a.m. to dusk

June 11: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"This is a great way for local artists to be featured to celebrate Hertel Alley and all that the local neighborhood has to offer," said Jen Swan-Kilpatrick the Executive Director at Art Services Inc.

The Buffalo Common Council said beginning this year, Hertel Alley Mural Fest will be an annual event.

Each year the current murals will be taken down and replaced with new ones. That is according to Art Services Inc.

Interested in creating a mural?

You can apply to be a featured artist here. Applications are due Friday, March 25 at 5pm.

Any artists or creatives residing in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus or Allegany Counties in any 2D medium are invited to apply. All applicants must be over the age of 18.

Artists/creatives can include, but are not limited to:



Visual Artists

Graphic Designers

Muralists

Tattoo Artists

Painters

Sketch Artists

Graffiti/Street Artists

Prior experience in mural art is not required but selected applicants must demonstrate the ability to finish a large-scale mural over the course of the festival.

Multi-person teams will also be accepted. Only one application is required per team.

Everyone must be over the age of 18 and the compensation rate of $2,000 will remain the same, regardless of team size.

Selected artists will be invited to live-paint or live-install their mural during Mural Fest weekend.

Where is Hertel Alley?

The alley is not visible from the street. It runs behind businesses and buildings stretching from 1125 to 1301 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

It currently hosts more than 20 murals, which were created at the first Mural Fest in 2019.