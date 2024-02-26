Heroes service for victims of Tops mass shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a service for Black History Month here in the Queen City.

This is an event that honors the ten people who died in the Tops mass shooting back on May 14, 2022.

The victims' families and friends were also recognized during the service at the Delaine Waring AME Church on Swan Street Sunday morning.

The service was held by Legacy 5/14, along with the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Organizers hope to broaden the scholarship program locally with schools like Canisius University and Buffalo State University.