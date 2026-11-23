BUFFALO, N.Y. — Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy PS 76 will hold classes remotely on Monday due to a malfunctioning sub pump that has caused an unpleasant odor in the building, Buffalo Public Schools announced Sunday.

According to the school district, all students and staff are to stay home, and students should contact their teachers through ClassDojo or Schoology for instruction.

The school district said the odor has been detected primarily on the building's first floor, and district plumbers and engineering staff are working to repair the pump.