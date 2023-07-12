Here's what you need to know about road closures for Buffalo's Galbani Italian Heritage Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Galbani Italian Heritage Festival returns this weekend!

Here's what you need to know about road closures ahead of the three-day food festival.

The festival will run July 14 through July 16 starting at 11 a.m. each day.

Organizers say Hertel Avenue between Delaware Avenue and Virgil Avenue will close for vendors on July 13 at 12 a.m. This section will remain closed until July 16 at 11:30 p.m.

Parking is available at Holy Spirit Church on Dakota Street and the old Kmart on Delaware Avenue. Free parking is available on surrounding streets.

More information on Buffalo's Galbani Italian Heritage Festival can be found here.