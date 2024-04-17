Here's the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame class of 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Broadcasters Association announced Wednesday its newest inductees to the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.



Nick Bakay (network television producer/writer/actor)

(network television producer/writer/actor) Stephanie Miller (nationally syndicated talk show host)

(nationally syndicated talk show host) Sheila Murphy (former WGR-TV news anchor/reporter)

(former WGR-TV news anchor/reporter) Mary Travers Murphy (former WKBW-TV reporter)

(former WKBW-TV reporter) Howard Simon (former WGR 550 Sports Radio morning host)

(former WGR 550 Sports Radio morning host) Shredd & Ragan (97 Rock morning radio team)

(97 Rock morning radio team) J. "Dooley" O'Rourke (WGRZ-TV videographer)

(WGRZ-TV videographer) Jim DiMino (national sales for Buffalo/Toronto public media)

“Our Hall of Fame classes become more impressive every year,” said Steve Monaco, president of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association. “Each inductee has made important contributions to broadcasting in Buffalo.”

WKBW-TV is represented by former reporter Mary Travers Murphy:

Mary Travers Murphy is best-known for her work on WKBW-TV as a reporter, anchor, and consumer advocate for the station’s Action 7 franchise from 1985-2005. Since 2010, Mary has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Erie County Family Justice Center, a position from which she retired in 2023. Mary is married to Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame Member, John Murphy, the longtime Buffalo Bills Radio Network broadcaster.

WKBW is also represented by current sports contributor Howard Simon:

Howard Simon was already active in broadcasting while attending Buff State, working at his college station, WBNY, most notably working in sports. After graduation, he worked in Elmira and Toledo, before returning to the Buffalo area. Howard worked at WJJL, WBEN and the Empire Sports Network and moved to WNSA when it became an all-sports station. Howard joined WGR in 2004, where he remained until retiring in 2023. During his career, he covered four straight Super Bowl appearances for the Bills, the Sabres in the Stanley Cup Finals, all four of the big four schools in NCAA tournaments, the Bandits winning titles, the Bisons winning a title.





The Hall of Fame dinner is on Thursday, September 19. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Samuel's Grande Manor in Williamsville. Tickets can be bought online.

Also, the President's Award is being presented to Buffalonian and former broadcaster Ruth Ann Harnisch. And the Service to Media Award is going to local jingle writer Ken Kaufman.

You can find a full list of Hall of Fame members here.

