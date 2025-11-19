'Here to support you': Route 20 Ice Cream turns refrigerators into 'Gratitude Groceries'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Orchard Park ice cream shop is drawing widespread attention after announcing its new "Gratitude Groceries" program went viral on Facebook, earning more than a thousand shares.

Route 20 Ice Cream has repurposed its freezers and refrigerators to store and distribute groceries to families in need on Wednesday evening.

The initiative comes at a time of need for many in the community, with Thanksgiving around the corner and inflation impacting households.

Beth Hollis and her husband, Dave Kaiser, owners of Route 20 Ice Cream and the organizers behind the effort, said the idea comes from experience.

"I know both sides. Growing up, having a young daughter and not having any funds, it's extremely stressful," Hollis said. "You can work very hard and still not have enough money for food."

The couple hopes to feed 800 families over the course of four distribution dates. Each car will receive three full bags of groceries.

The distribution drive-through system will be on Wednesday at 2783 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park, near Reserve Road.

"We bought the business in June, and obviously, it's seasonal," she said. "Buffalo and ice cream in the winter do not go well, so we have empty freezers and refrigerators. It just came to me: why not use those as an opportunity to give people groceries for a week?"

Traffic control and clear signage will guide cars into the Route 20 lot, where volunteers will load dry goods into each car before directing drivers to a second station for refrigerated items.

"At the end of the day, there are a lot of people in need from all different walks of life," Hollis said. "We want to make it simple, easy, no questions asked. We're here to support you."

There will be three additional distribution dates. For more information, click here.