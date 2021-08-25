Here is where your dog can play on National Dog Day in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Dog Day is Thursday and if you're looking for a way to celebrate with your furry friend, we've got you covered!

Below we've compiled a list of places in WNY where your dog can play on National Dog Day:

The Barkyard at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, Buffalo, NY 14202

Black Rock Canal Bark Park, Buffalo, NY 14207

The Paw Park, Smith Road, Amherst, NY 14051

Ellicott Island Bark Park, Tonawanda, NY 14228

De Veaux Woods State Park Dog Park, Niagara Falls, NY 14305

The Lewiston Dog Park at Artpark, Lewiston, NY 14092

Knox Farm Dog Park at Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora, NY 14052

Rootie's Run Hamburg Dog Park, 2720 Lakeview Road, Hamburg, NY 14075

Barkology, 4939 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14225

Canalside, Buffalo, NY 14202

Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY 14203

There are also several restaurants with dog friendly patios throughout WNY, just be sure to call before you go!