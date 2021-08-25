Here is where your dog can play on National Dog Day in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Dog Day is Thursday and if you're looking for a way to celebrate with your furry friend, we've got you covered!
Below we've compiled a list of places in WNY where your dog can play on National Dog Day:
- The Barkyard at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, Buffalo, NY 14202
- Black Rock Canal Bark Park, Buffalo, NY 14207
- The Paw Park, Smith Road, Amherst, NY 14051
- Ellicott Island Bark Park, Tonawanda, NY 14228
- De Veaux Woods State Park Dog Park, Niagara Falls, NY 14305
- The Lewiston Dog Park at Artpark, Lewiston, NY 14092
- Knox Farm Dog Park at Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora, NY 14052
- Rootie's Run Hamburg Dog Park, 2720 Lakeview Road, Hamburg, NY 14075
- Barkology, 4939 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14225
- Canalside, Buffalo, NY 14202
- Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY 14203
There are also several restaurants with dog friendly patios throughout WNY, just be sure to call before you go!