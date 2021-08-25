Watch
Here is where your dog can play on National Dog Day in WNY

Posted at 5:29 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 17:29:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Dog Day is Thursday and if you're looking for a way to celebrate with your furry friend, we've got you covered!

Below we've compiled a list of places in WNY where your dog can play on National Dog Day:

  • The Barkyard at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, Buffalo, NY 14202
  • Black Rock Canal Bark Park, Buffalo, NY 14207
  • The Paw Park, Smith Road, Amherst, NY 14051
  • Ellicott Island Bark Park, Tonawanda, NY 14228
  • De Veaux Woods State Park Dog Park, Niagara Falls, NY 14305
  • The Lewiston Dog Park at Artpark, Lewiston, NY 14092
  • Knox Farm Dog Park at Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora, NY 14052
  • Rootie's Run Hamburg Dog Park, 2720 Lakeview Road, Hamburg, NY 14075
  • Barkology, 4939 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14225
  • Canalside, Buffalo, NY 14202
  • Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY 14203

There are also several restaurants with dog friendly patios throughout WNY, just be sure to call before you go!

