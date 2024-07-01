Here is when you can expect traffic delays on Main Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lane closures will soon begin in the City of Buffalo to allow crews to work on the Main Street Bridge over State Route 198.

The New York State Department of Transportation says Main Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 8. The lanes will be closed from Robie Street to Glendale Place.

The following left turns will not be allowed:



From westbound Humboldt Parkway to southbound Main Street

From southbound Main Street to eastbound Humboldt Parkway

The NYSDOT says these lane reductions and turn restrictions are needed for the ongoing rehabilitation of the Main Street Bridge. The work is expected to last until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Drivers are urged to slow down in this area. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

