Here is every road closure happening due to the Buffalo Marathon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Marathon returns following a one year break due to the pandemic. The return of the race also means a return of traffic disruptions as a result.

The road closures will begin at 4:00am and go until as late as 2:00pm. The duration of closure is location dependent.

Below you can see a full list of the closures with the race mile that the closure will take place.

Buffalo Marathon Buffalo Marathon Road Closures

More than 3,000 people will race in the Buffalo Marathon this year with the start scheduled for 6:00am. Spectators are welcomed to cheer the racers on throughout the morning.