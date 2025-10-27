Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here are the trick-or-treat times for several Western New York communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is approaching on Friday and we've compiled a list of some trick-or-treating times across Western New York.

Here is when your little ghouls and goblins can fill their baskets with sweet treats and when you can expect trick-or-treaters.

  • Amherst — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Buffalo — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Batavia — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Cheektowaga — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Clarence — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Depew — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Dunkirk — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • East Aurora — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Eden — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Grand Island — 5 p.m to 8 p.m.
  • Hamburg — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Jamestown – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Kenmore — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lancaster — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Lockport — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Niagara Falls — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • North Tonawanda — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Orchard Park — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • City of Tonawanda — 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Town of Tonawanda — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Seneca — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Williamsville — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

