Here are the trick-or-treat times for several Western New York communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is approaching on Friday and we've compiled a list of some trick-or-treating times across Western New York.
Here is when your little ghouls and goblins can fill their baskets with sweet treats and when you can expect trick-or-treaters.
- Amherst — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Buffalo — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Batavia — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cheektowaga — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clarence — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Depew — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Dunkirk — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- East Aurora — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eden — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Grand Island — 5 p.m to 8 p.m.
- Hamburg — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jamestown – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kenmore — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lancaster — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Lockport — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Niagara Falls — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- North Tonawanda — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Orchard Park — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- City of Tonawanda — 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Town of Tonawanda — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Seneca — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Williamsville — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You can find the latest forecast from the 7 Weather team here.