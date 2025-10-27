Here are the trick-or-treat times for several Western New York communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is approaching on Friday and we've compiled a list of some trick-or-treating times across Western New York.

Here is when your little ghouls and goblins can fill their baskets with sweet treats and when you can expect trick-or-treaters.



Amherst — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Buffalo — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Batavia — 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cheektowaga — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clarence — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Depew — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dunkirk — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

East Aurora — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eden — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand Island — 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

Hamburg — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jamestown – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kenmore — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lancaster — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lockport — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Niagara Falls — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Tonawanda — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Orchard Park — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Tonawanda — 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Town of Tonawanda — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Seneca — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Williamsville — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

