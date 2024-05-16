Here are the restaurants that will participate in the 2024 Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 41st annual Taste of Buffalo will take place on July 13 and July 14 along Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square and there will be 44 restaurants and food trucks participating.
Of the 44 participating restaurants, there will be 11 rookie restaurants, four wineries and 24 veteran restaurants will be offering new items. Organizers said there will also be three Rockstar Kitchen Pop-Ups featuring some of Buffalo’s most prominent chefs.
Below you'll find a full list of those who are participating
- A Gust of Sun Winery
- Allen Street Hardware*
- A'mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen
- Anchi A La Carte
- Avenue29 Foods
- Babcia's Pierogi
- Barrel Factory Kitchen*
- BW's Barbecue
- Caribbean Flava
- Carrubba's Chicken Pit*
- Chiavetta's Barbeque
- Chrusciki Bakery
- D.A. Taste*
- Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles LLC
- Fat Lady's Cakes and Pies
- Genevieve's Cheesecakes & Bake Shop
- Golden Hour Treats
- India Gate
- Just Pizza
- Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro
- KT Caribbean Cuisine
- La Casa De Sabores
- Lime House Sushi & Ramen*
- Lloyd Taco Trucks
- Merritt Estate Winery
- Milk and Tea
- Mister Pizza Elmwood
- Mister Sizzle's*
- Moneybags Dumplings*
- Mother Cluckers
- New Jewel of India
- Nick Charlaps Ice Cream
- Not Just Cakes*
- Osteria 166
- Pierogi Pete's*
- Pizza Amore "The Wood Fire Way"
- Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
- Resurgence Brewing Company*
- Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill
- Stack Burger
- Steaksters
- Sto Lat Bar*
- Sweet Melody's
- The Bavarian Nut Company
- Three Brothers Wineries & Estates
- Venus Greek & Mediterranean
- Victorianbourg Wine Estate
- Water Lily Cafe
(* notes rookie restaurants)