'Helps us give back': Erie 1 BOCES offering free haircuts throughout December

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie 1 BOCES is offering free haircuts to people of all ages throughout December. It's all part of their Workforce Development, giving students hands-on career training.
"This helps us give back to the community," Melissa Kamyab, Erie 1 BOCES Salon and Spa Programs Coordinator, said. "It also helps our students gain more experience."
Haircuts are available:
Tuesday & Wednesday
- 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
- 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
You can make an appointment by calling (716) 821-7350. The salon and barbershop offer a full menu of services.