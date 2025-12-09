CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie 1 BOCES is offering free haircuts to people of all ages throughout December. It's all part of their Workforce Development, giving students hands-on career training.

"This helps us give back to the community," Melissa Kamyab, Erie 1 BOCES Salon and Spa Programs Coordinator, said. "It also helps our students gain more experience."

WATCH: 'Helps us give back': Erie 1 BOCES offering free haircuts throughout December

'Helps us give back': Erie 1 BOCES offering free haircuts throughout December

Haircuts are available:

Tuesday & Wednesday



10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday



10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

You can make an appointment by calling (716) 821-7350. The salon and barbershop offer a full menu of services.