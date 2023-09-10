Helping people as easy as a walk in the park

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Helping people in need is as easy as a walk in the park.

The second annual Walk and Roll for Spina Bifida of Western New York took place at Cheektowaga Town Park on Harlem Road Saturday.

There was a party afterward including refreshments, live entertainment, basket raffles and games for the kids as well.

Spina bifida is a birth defect that affects the spinal cord causing difficulty walking as well as other physical challenges.

Spina Bifida of Western New York supports patients, along with their families and friends, with educational resources and social events.

It also provides financial support with equipment and programs not covered by any other sources.

