Help is available for those contemplating suicide. The national hotline is 988

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local leaders mark an important week that's meant to help save lives.

This is national suicide prevention week.

Research shows one in five high school students have thought about taking their own life. Nearly ten percent of these teens have attempted it.

Today a flag was raised outside the Rath building. This campaign is meant to encourage parents and others to normalize talking about mental health issues -- and that there is always hope.

Help is always available if you are struggling with a mental health issue. You can call crisis services in Erie county at 834-3131 -- or in Niagara county at 285-3515. You can also call the national hotline at 988.

Lia Lando spoke with 2 women who have struggled with mental health but eventually got the help they needed. She also spoke with an expert about kid's mental health and what parents can do to help.

