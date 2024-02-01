Help FeedMore WNY 'Spread the Love' with peanut butter donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can help "Spread the Love" and reduce food insecurity by donating jars of peanut butter to FeedMore WNY throughout February.

FeedMore said peanut butter is one of its most requested items. Throughout February it will host the Spread the Love drive and you can drop off donations at its warehouse at 91 Holt Street in Buffalo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

You can also donate peanut butter online here and it will be shipped directly to FeedMore.

“Donations of peanut butter always are highly desired and greatly appreciated here at FeedMore WNY. Not only is peanut butter packed with protein, but it is shelf stable and beloved by children and adults alike. We frequently distribute peanut butter to our partner food pantries and hunger-relief agencies throughout our four-county service area, and it is a staple menu item for our BackPack Program serving children in need.” - Volunteer and Event Coordinator Betsy Campbell

If you'd like to organize a peanut butter drive for FeedMore you are encouraged to contact Campbell at bcampbell@feedmorewny.org or call (716) 822-2005 ext. 3090.