Help available for Erie County Water Authority customers with past due water bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Water Authority announced help is available for customers with past due water bills.

According to ECWA, it has opted into New York State’s Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) for individuals and families with past due water bills.

The program, which is being administered through the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, assists customers experiencing a financial hardship with past due water bills.

The ECWA said customers currently on a payment plan with ECWA can still apply and may be eligible for up to $2,500 in assistance. Applications are being accepted here.

Below you can find information on eligibility requirements and what you must provide when applying.

Eligibility and benefits are based on:



income

household size

household includes a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or individual who lawfully resides in the U.S.

amount owed to drinking water and/or wastewater provider(s)

Primary applicants must provide: proof of identity and residence; documentation of earned and unearned income; a drinking water, wastewater, or combined drinking water and wastewater bill listing their permanent and primary residence; and a valid Social Security Number (SSN).

These are challenging times for a portion of our customers throughout our service territory and we felt opting into LIHWAP could provide them some much-needed relief. ECWA is appreciative of New York State’s leadership on this issue and hope that our eligible customers take advantage of this program. - ECWA Chairman Jerome Schaad

If you have further questions you can call (716) 849-8444.