BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A helicopter flying over downtown Buffalo Tuesday afternoon is being used to film scenes for a new movie.

According to Tim Clark, Commissioner of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission, the movie starring Mark Wahlberg, is called "Holiday Road" and will reportedly be aired on Apple TV+.

Atlanta-based casting calls for the film have been posted on Facebook by Tammy Smith Casting and offer more information on the film. You can find the posts here and here.