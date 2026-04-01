Heavy rain, hail, flooding and more impact portions of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heavy rain, hail, flooding and more have impacted parts of Western New York on Tuesday.

As the severe weather rolls through the region, you can find the latest weather updates here.

Tuesday, March 31, 8:30 p.m.

The East Aurora Police Department issued a travel advisory for the Town of Aurora and the Village of East Aurora.

The following photo shows a car stuck in a flooded train overpass on Girard Avenue near Whaley Avenue in East Aurora.

WKBW

The West Seneca Police Department announced that numerous roads were flooded and impassable, including parts of Route 400, due to heavy rainfall. Police advised motorists not to drive through standing water and avoid unnecessary travel.

Tuesday, March 31, 7:00 p.m.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office issued a travel advisory for Allegany County.

"Heavy rain is causing widespread flooding, hazardous travel conditions, and multiple road closures across the area. These dangerous conditions are expected to continue through the night and into the next several days." - Allegany County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday, March 31, 5:10 p.m.

The Gowanda Central School District announced it would be closed on Wednesday, April 1, due to extreme weather conditions impacting the region.

"Gowanda Central School District will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, April 1, due to the extreme weather conditions impacting our region. This closure allows our facilities team to address weather-related damage and ensures that our buildings are fully inspected and safe for the return of our students and staff. Please note that all after-school and evening activities for tomorrow are also cancelled to keep everyone off the roads and out of harm's way." Gowanda Central School District

Tuesday, March 31, 4:15 p.m.

The Gowanda Central School District lifted the shelter-in-place. The district said all students and staff were safe, that conditions were safe and they were transitioning to an orderly student dismissal.

Tuesday, March 31, 3:55 p.m.

The Gowanda Central School District implemented a complete shelter-in-place for all district buildings, including all students, staff, athletics teams, and extracurricular activities due to severe weather.

Tuesday, March 31, 3:45 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for Northern Cattaraugus County and Northwestern Allegany County until 4:15 p.m.