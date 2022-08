TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda Police have taken over part of Parker Boulevard Sunday night, investigating a crime scene.

Police initially arrived to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Parker, right near Kenmore avenue, just before 10pm. Twin City Ambulance was also called to the scene. Police blocked off the road with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story. We will update with more info as it comes in.