Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heavy police presence on River Road in the Town of Tonawanda

Town of Tonawanda Police Department
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WKBW
Town of Tonawanda Police Department
Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 07:00:26-04

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're working to learn more information about a heavy police presence in the Town of Tonawanda.

Town of Tonawanda Police have been at the intersection of James Avenue and River Road all morning. Officers say right now there's no indication of how long they'll be on scene.

The intersection of both streets is open, but police have James Avenue blocked off.

Twin City Ambulance tells our newsroom they were called to that intersection at around 1:30 a.m., but Town of Tonawanda Police canceled their call before they arrived.

Town of Tonawanda Police says they're working on a statement, and will have more information about what happened later this morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine