Heavy police presence near Burger King in City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a large police presence at the intersection of Delaware and Young Street in the City of Tonawanda.

Police at the scene say it all started with a carjacking in Hamburg on Monday. Officers couldn't stop the car then but the chase picked up later in Tonawanda.

Our crews were called to Delaware Street where we saw a white van that had crashed through the fencing next to Burger King.

We're still waiting for confirmation on whether this was the car stolen from Hamburg or if any arrests were made.