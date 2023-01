BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Just Pizza and Wing Company is helping you keep Damar Hamlin in your thoughts during your pre-game festivities, or while you watch the game Sunday.

The Transit Road location in East Amherst is offering Hearts for Hamlin pizzas.

They are heart shaped pizzas, with Hamlin's number 3 in pepperoni.

Just Pizza will donate one dollar of each sale of those heart shaped pizzas to Chasing M's, which is Hamlins toy donation charity for kids.