Heart coming to KeyBank Center in August, Train coming to Artpark in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The legendary rock band Heart has announced dates for the "Royal Flush" Tour which includes a stop at KeyBank Center on August 11.

Heart will be joined by special guest Cheap Trick.

A presale for Citi cardmembers begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. and runs until Thursday at 10 p.m. A KeyBank Center presale will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

In addition, Train announced dates for the "Summer Road Trip 2024" Tour which includes a stop at the Artpark Amphitheater in Lewiston on July 19.

Train will be joined by special guest Yacht Rock Review.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.