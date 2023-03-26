Healthy Restaurant Week begins Monday in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a new spin on restaurant week here in Western New York.
The first ever Healthy Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and runs through Saturday.
More than 20 restaurants from across the region are taking part, offering healthy options to its customers.
People are also being encouraged to give back to the community by donating a meal to a family in need through the healthy options at home program.
Here's a list of participating restaurants:
Brothers Restaurant and Bar: Lemon Pepper Salmon with Broccoli, Rice and Cabbage
Carine's Caribbean Cuisine (available in the Broadway Market): Pink Tropical Smoothie; Chicken Bites with Kale Rice
CEOKitchen (Delivery Only): Southwest Quinoa Salad with Smoked Chili Cumin Dressing; Stuffed Sweet Potato with Ground Turkey, Kale and Apple Chutney
The Cheesy Chick: Tomato Soup, Pesto Grilled Cheese (Vegan option available)
Chiavetta's Barbeque: Tomato Pepper and Onion Salad; Half BBQ Grilled Chicken
Chubby's Pit Stop (Delivery Only): Chubby's Cowboy Caviar; Zucchini Alfredo; Avocado and Lime Cheesecake
Fresh Catch Poke: All Signature Bowls
Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen: Roasted Stuff Tomato; il Ortaggio Pasta; Poached Pear with Honey
Golden Hour Treats: Green O'Clock Smoothie; Berry Berry Yum Smoothie
Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant: Caprese Salad; Penne Broccoli with Grilled Chicken
The Juice Lounge: Ginger and Wellness Shots; Orange Pineapple Ginger
Juicey Quartz: Hodge Podge Salad; Vegan Chili
Manna @ Northland: Vegetarian Jambalaya
Mister Pizza Elmwood: Vegan Pizza; Veggie Delight Pizza
PhatCatz: Cajun Shrimp Bites; Pan-seared Cajun Shrimp over Garden Salad
Radah Baked Goods: Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Steaksters: BBQ Chopped Salad
Sto Lat Bar: Lettuce Wrap; Salmon Power Bowl
Sunshine Vegan Eats: Kale Salad; Veggie Stir Fry
The Terrace at Delaware Park: Beet and Chevre Salad; Buddha Bowl
Tom's Restaurant – Home of the Souvlaki: Pita with Tzatziki; Open Chicken Souvlaki
Venus: Hummus with Pita; Greek Salad with Chicken