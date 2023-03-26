Healthy Restaurant Week begins Monday in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a new spin on restaurant week here in Western New York.

The first ever Healthy Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and runs through Saturday.

More than 20 restaurants from across the region are taking part, offering healthy options to its customers.

People are also being encouraged to give back to the community by donating a meal to a family in need through the healthy options at home program.

Here's a list of participating restaurants:

Brothers Restaurant and Bar: Lemon Pepper Salmon with Broccoli, Rice and Cabbage

Carine's Caribbean Cuisine (available in the Broadway Market): Pink Tropical Smoothie; Chicken Bites with Kale Rice

CEOKitchen (Delivery Only): Southwest Quinoa Salad with Smoked Chili Cumin Dressing; Stuffed Sweet Potato with Ground Turkey, Kale and Apple Chutney

The Cheesy Chick: Tomato Soup, Pesto Grilled Cheese (Vegan option available)

Chiavetta's Barbeque: Tomato Pepper and Onion Salad; Half BBQ Grilled Chicken

Chubby's Pit Stop (Delivery Only): Chubby's Cowboy Caviar; Zucchini Alfredo; Avocado and Lime Cheesecake

Fresh Catch Poke: All Signature Bowls

Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen: Roasted Stuff Tomato; il Ortaggio Pasta; Poached Pear with Honey

Golden Hour Treats: Green O'Clock Smoothie; Berry Berry Yum Smoothie

Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant: Caprese Salad; Penne Broccoli with Grilled Chicken

The Juice Lounge: Ginger and Wellness Shots; Orange Pineapple Ginger

Juicey Quartz: Hodge Podge Salad; Vegan Chili

Manna @ Northland: Vegetarian Jambalaya

Mister Pizza Elmwood: Vegan Pizza; Veggie Delight Pizza

PhatCatz: Cajun Shrimp Bites; Pan-seared Cajun Shrimp over Garden Salad

Radah Baked Goods: Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Steaksters: BBQ Chopped Salad

Sto Lat Bar: Lettuce Wrap; Salmon Power Bowl

Sunshine Vegan Eats: Kale Salad; Veggie Stir Fry

The Terrace at Delaware Park: Beet and Chevre Salad; Buddha Bowl

Tom's Restaurant – Home of the Souvlaki: Pita with Tzatziki; Open Chicken Souvlaki

Venus: Hummus with Pita; Greek Salad with Chicken