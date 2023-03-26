Healthy Options Restaurant Week begins Monday in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a new spin on restaurant week here in Western New York.

The first-ever Healthy Options Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and runs through Saturday.

More than 20 restaurants from across the region are taking part, offering healthy options to their customers.

People are also being encouraged to give back to the community by donating a meal to a family in need through the healthy options at home program.

Here's a list of participating restaurants: