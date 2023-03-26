Healthy Options Restaurant Week begins Monday in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a new spin on restaurant week here in Western New York.
The first-ever Healthy Options Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and runs through Saturday.
More than 20 restaurants from across the region are taking part, offering healthy options to their customers.
People are also being encouraged to give back to the community by donating a meal to a family in need through the healthy options at home program.
Here's a list of participating restaurants:
- Brothers Restaurant and Bar: Lemon Pepper Salmon with Broccoli, Rice and Cabbage
- Carine's Caribbean Cuisine (available in the Broadway Market): Pink Tropical Smoothie; Chicken Bites with Kale Rice
- CEOKitchen (Delivery Only): Southwest Quinoa Salad with Smoked Chili Cumin Dressing; Stuffed Sweet Potato with Ground Turkey, Kale and Apple Chutney
- The Cheesy Chick: Tomato Soup, Pesto Grilled Cheese (Vegan option available)
- Chiavetta's Barbeque: Tomato Pepper and Onion Salad; Half BBQ Grilled Chicken
- Chubby's Pit Stop (Delivery Only): Chubby's Cowboy Caviar; Zucchini Alfredo; Avocado and Lime Cheesecake
- Fresh Catch Poke: All Signature Bowls
- Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen: Roasted Stuff Tomato; il Ortaggio Pasta; Poached Pear with Honey
- Golden Hour Treats: Green O'Clock Smoothie; Berry Berry Yum Smoothie
- Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant: Caprese Salad; Penne Broccoli with Grilled Chicken
- The Juice Lounge: Ginger and Wellness Shots; Orange Pineapple Ginger
- Juicey Quartz: Hodge Podge Salad; Vegan Chili
- Manna @ Northland: Vegetarian Jambalaya
- Mister Pizza Elmwood: Vegan Pizza; Veggie Delight Pizza
- PhatCatz: Cajun Shrimp Bites; Pan-seared Cajun Shrimp over Garden Salad
- Radah Baked Goods: Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Steaksters: BBQ Chopped Salad
- Sto Lat Bar: Lettuce Wrap; Salmon Power Bowl
- Sunshine Vegan Eats: Kale Salad; Veggie Stir Fry
- The Terrace at Delaware Park: Beet and Chevre Salad; Buddha Bowl
- Tom's Restaurant – Home of the Souvlaki: Pita with Tzatziki; Open Chicken Souvlaki
- Venus: Hummus with Pita; Greek Salad with Chicken