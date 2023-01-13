Healthcare Workers Rising holds free CPR training class for home care workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many doctors say CPR likely saved Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life, after he suffered a cardiac arrest last week.

Healthcare Workers Rising held a free training class for home care workers Thursday night to highlight the importance of knowing basic CPR.

"Learning even something as simple as where is the defibrillator in your building, generally for all of us who work in offices, how should we take the time to be better stewards of our neighbors, and ourselves and our communities by learning this important skill set," said Kim Gibson, Executive Director at Healthcare Workers Rising.

For the last five years, Healthcare Workers Rising has offered life support classes to home care workers through a grant funded initiative through the Ralph Wilson Foundation and 1199SEIU Training and Upgrading Fund.