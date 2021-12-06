Healthcare workers can no longer apply for religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erika Mihalics is a registered nurse at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center who said her job is in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“I’ll lose all my retirement, I’ll lose any seniority, I’ll lose my pay, I won’t be able to be a nurse in NYS,” Mihalics said.

On October 14, Mihalics received an email that said she has been granted full approval for religious exemption and may continue to work. The email also stays a condition for approval is weekly testing.

“We are all agreeable to weekly testing,” Mihalics said. “We are not opposed to that at all. We want to compromise with everybody, and we don’t want to pass this on to our patients.”

After court deliberation, at the end of October, the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said religious exemptions are no longer appropriate. Roswell then sent an email to Mihalics that said she must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by November 30.

On November 15, all New York state hospitals received a letter stating those previously granted religious exemption must now have documentation of a first dose or a valid medical exemption, aligning with Roswell’s mandate.

On Monday, Roswell Park told Mihalics that she is not terminated yet. She is suspended without pay effective Tuesday.

“Okay we have the vaccine, let’s get vaccinated, but a bunch of us were a bit hesitant because it’s all new,” Mihalics said.

“Every single individual who enters a healthcare facility should never have the fear they are going to contract COVID from the person charged of taking care of their health,” Gov. Hochul said.

According to the New York State department of health, 95 percent of hospital workers in Erie County have been vaccinated as of November 24. A week ago, Governor Kathy Hochul said she will not back down on the mandate.

“I can’t change a policy because of some individuals who made that personal decision,” Gov. Hochul said.

According to the New York State Department of Health, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalizations for adults between 18-64 is more than 86 percent.

But Mihalics said she wants concrete answers and evidence from Roswell.

“They’re saying don’t come to work but we’re not going to give you letter of termination, we’re not going to give you documentation.”

Roswell said the deadline for healthcare workers to be vaccinated is Monday at 5 PM. They said those who are not will be referred to disciplinary procedures, up to termination. Also beginning today, Roswell now requires proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for all visitors.