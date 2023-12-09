‘Health is wealth:’ Businesswoman uses serious health condition to battle East Side food desert

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owner of the Juice Lounge is using her dire health condition as a mission to combat the ongoing food desert in the East Side of Buffalo.

The owner, Bernice Lee, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she’s using her serious health condition battle to save others.

“To be wealthy you have to be healthy, and the fact that I have lupus disease my brother found there was a need for this,” Lee says. “It has always been a bunch of fast foods; it was never a healthy choice for us.”

Lee says she takes prescribed medication pills everyday and go through other treatment for her condition, but it gives her motivation.

“Since the juice bar opened I really learned how to fight and fight back and fight for my community and show them no matter the diseases you got, you can heal it naturally,” she says. “So if your gut is not healthy, then you’re not healthy, so we incorporate a lot of ginger, a lot of turmeric, a lot of fiber which is all of your greens to help, and keep your colon and everything cleaned out.”

Lee works alongside her brother, Keyon Lee, who’s the co-owner.

“My sister suffered from lupus, so now we’re on to let thy medicine be thy food and let thy food be that medicine,” the brother says.

The co-owner says he had an itch to uplift his community that he says is always overlooked.

“She stopped her whole job. She quit her job to come and work in the juice lounge,” he says. “We don’t have any healthy alternatives. We got chicken joints and McDonalds, gas station food. So that was my main thing. We needed this in the neighborhood.”

A customer named Rashad fisher says he has been coming to the lounge for over a month.

“I’ve never drunk smoothies before this,” Fisher says. “It started changing my life.”

Fisher says the health within the Black community continues to go unnoticed.

“Health scarce is a main thing in the Black community,” he says. “A lot of men don’t like going to the doctors and stuff like that. It’s important to check out, and stuff like this also helps.”

The Juice Lounge is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 6:45 pm.

Location: 2236 Genesee St.

