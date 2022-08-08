Health care workers at Kaleida deliver 10-day notice of informational picket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Health care workers at Kaleida Health have delivered a 10-day notice to the Kaleida Health Administration for an informational picket that will be held on August 18, the union representing the workers announced.

The workers, represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East (1199SEIU), previously announced they would not extend their contract past the July 31 deadline following two previous extensions. The unions cited strong progress made in bargaining and the plan to meet five days a week with Kaleida to reach a fair contract as soon as possible.

The informational picket is planned to take place outside of Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children’s Hospital to "call attention to the unacceptable working conditions for Kaleida’s staff and patients, and the dire need for a contract that will enable Kaleida to recruit and retain staff," a release says.

The workers are located at: Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, HighPointe on Michigan, DeGraff Medical Park, and various community-based clinics.

“This informational picket is an opportunity for workers who are exhausted from severe understaffing at the hospitals and nursing homes and concerned about their ability to provide quality care under the current conditions to speak out about what they are enduring. These long-standing issues are only growing worse, and during the picket, we will also call on the state to provide Kaleida with the financial support necessary to begin to solve their staffing crisis and to help keep skilled workers in Western New York. Kaleida workers across worksites are united in their demands, and we will not settle for anything less than safe staffing for our patients, fair and competitive wage increases, and dignity and respect on the job." - Cori Gambini, CWA President Local 1168

7 News has reached out to Kaleida Health for a comment/statement on the matter, we are waiting to hear back.