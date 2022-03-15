Health care workers at Brooks Memorial/TLC Hospital ratify contract that includes 10% wage increase

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Health care workers at Brooks Memorial/TLC Hospital have ratified a contract that includes a 10% wage increase.

According to 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the union representing the workers, the one-year agreement includes:

A wage re-opener

Increase in pension contributions

Step-increases for years of service that will help to retain long-term employees

10% general wage increase for all job titles

One-time appreciation bonus ranging from $250 for per diem employees to $750 for full-time employees

"Both union and management wanted to address short staffing issues at the rural hospital in Dunkirk and the Gowanda Urgent Care Center. In order to decrease mandating job titles other than Registered Nurses (who are protected by the mandation law), both sides agreed to have additional discussions regarding providing incentives for union members to work extra shifts," a release says.

The union said the agreement impacts about 150 workers and runs through April 2023.

We worked hard to get this agreement done. We are a little closer to where we need to be in these tough times. We will continue to work hard in our future. - Jeffrey St. George, Personal Care Assistant