Health care unions want staffing shortages addressed in new contract with Kaleida Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Contract negotiations between Kaleida Health and unions representing nearly 8,000 healthcare workers began Tuesday.

The unions want constant staffing shortages to be addressed.

"Without more staff, I can't take care of my patients the way I would like to take care of them," said Betty Thompson, patient care assistant at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

"Short staffing means we are stretched thin," Josh Morley, a medical assistant at Buffalo General Medical Center said.

Lisa Simmons, a patient registration representative at Oishei Children's Hospital, described the challenges posed by staffing shortages.

"The wait times are long, the patients do get irate," she said. "It's overwhelming."

The unions report shortages in a variety of areas including technical, diagnostic, imaging, service and maintenance roles.

A study by the Communications Workers of America found that Western New York is short about 5,000 nurses.

Dr. Annette Wysocki, Dean of the School of Nursing at the University at Buffalo, explained the critical role of nurses.

"86% of the face-to-face time with the patient is by a nurse," she said.

Dr. Wysocki suggested that hospitals could partner with nursing schools to strengthen relationships and recruit top students, as seen with Kaleida and ECMC in Buffalo.

The current contract with Kaleida Health is set to expire at the end of May.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.