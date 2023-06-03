Healing continues in the Buffalo community and some are taking a unique route in bring everyone together

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The truth is in the temperature and on Jefferson avenue the beat can be found in the heat at the inaugural Jefferson Avenue Friday Night Live. Doug Ruffin grew up in Buffalo and he said he wants to capture the history being made at this event.

"My favorite part about growing up is the culture," he said.

When he was growing up Ruffin said he saw something missing within his community.

"The support you know trying to get people to really buy into the importance of building up this community," he shared.

Its no secret the toll the Tops Mass Shooting had on the entire community. Ruffin said this Friday Night Live is one of many avenues to healing and rebuilding.

"We're taking a negative and turning it into a positive and working hard to uplift this community," Ruffin stated.

Event organizer Marnetta Malcolm says she grew up on the East Side of Buffalo and emptiness is something she saw within the community after the shooting.

"We need to fill the void so this is just a small way," she said.

The event had more than 10 food and clothing vendors. Along with resources tents like the African American food co-op and Best self.

Ruffin said this event brought him back to his childhood.

"I'm seeing it as a small child seeing everybody being a part of the culture being for the culture and this is just another event that's going to be a part of the history," he said.

Friday Night Live will be every Friday until August 18th.