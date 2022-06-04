Head of National Urban League visits Tops shooting memorial

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The healing process continues following the mass shooting that killed ten people three weeks ago Saturday.

The head of the National Urban League, Marc Morial, paid his respects to the victims at the memorial outside the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

He was joined by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, and other elected and community leaders.

In the wake of the Tops shooting, Morial said, "As white supremacist hatred has raged out of control over the last few years, social media and gun merchants exploit it for profits, while atrocities and trauma continue to be inflicted on communities of color."

He called the violence plaguing our country a sickness, and urged Congress to take action on the issue of gun control.

Morial also attended a community stakeholders meeting at Buffalo Urban League headquarters.