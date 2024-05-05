'He was with me the entire way': Clarence woman bikes across the country in honor of her late son

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flowers, balloons and a big cake were set up at the McDonald's on Transit road, all for Debbie Curtis.

Friends and family welcomed her home Sunday afternoon after her cross-country trek by bike in honor of her late son.

Hannah Ferrera A photo of Brock rests by some flowers at the party



"Now after the journey and spending so much time, I think he would be very proud and very happy. I know he was with me the entire way. I don't think I could have made it without him," said Curtis.

It's all to raise awareness about mental health. Her son, Brock, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and passed away in 2021.

Curtis also received a check for her non-profit called "4 Team Brock", after McDonalds held a fundraiser earlier in the week.