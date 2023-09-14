'He was one of the good ones': Childhood friend remembers victim in Town of Concord shooting

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a shooting in the Town of Concord over the weekend.

Investigators say the 25-year-old man was shot at a house on Adams Road by the homeowner around 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Lexus James-Pollard said his childhood friend, Angelo Paul, is the 25-year-old who was shot and killed in the Town of Concord Saturday morning.

"He was one of the good ones for sure. He was one of the great ones. He never had a bad bone in his body," James-Pollard said.

The sheriff's office and Erie County District Attorney's Office are now working to determine whether the shooting was justified.

"I just wish that it never happened," James-Pollard said.

He said he and Paul went to school together and kept in touch ever since. He said he was the kind of person who would do anything for you.

James-Pollard said he woke up from a nap Saturday morning and checked his phone, only to see a message that Paul had died.

"I was just looking down at my phone just in shock because he was just so young and it was like he was a good person and it's like why would anyone want to hurt him like that," he explained, "He was one of the good ones for sure and it's always the good ones that get taken so soon."

The sheriff's office says no charges have been filed and believes this is an isolated incident. The office also says that the community should not worry about their safety.