'He truly was a good man': Depew baseball community remembers their beloved coach

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW — The Depew community is grieving the loss of the district's former high school baseball coach who made history with his team while battling ALS.

Dennis Crawley died Tuesday. He was diagnosed in 2021 but continued coaching to lead Depew baseball to the district's first-ever state title, in any sport, in June 2023.

We've received dozens of comments about the beloved coach on social media. Many people shared stories about the impact he had on and off the field.

I spoke with some of the people who knew him best including a fellow coach and three of his players.