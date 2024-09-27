'He is great at motivating them': St. Mary's HS volleyball coach reaches 700 wins with team

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Celebrating 700 wins is a feat, not many coaches can say they have conquered, but a St. Mary's head volleyball coach is now a member of the club.

Coach Don Pieczynski, also secured his legacy as one of the coaches with the most wins, here in Western New York.

I was there to capture the moment and learn more about the impact his almost 2-decade coaching career has left on the Lancers.

He is known to pull out the best in his players.

St. Mary's High School Volleyball Head Coach Don Pieczynski said, "We try to instill a stronger work ethic, along with teamwork. That will take you a long way. Desire is the fuel that makes the player."

His dedication to the sport of volleyball is said to be unmatched.

St. Mary's High School Volleyball Class of 2002 Lindsey Fattey said, "I have seen him study film like I've never seen anybody else do before. We would play a match and by the next morning, he would have already watched that match three times over and have all the stats figured out and kind of have his game plan for our next match going forward."

Coach "Donnie" has been the guardian of the program since 2007, as head coach.

Before that, he was assistant coach for the team from 1999 to 2006.

The program has been spiking the competition, thanks to him, and Thursday night, this beloved coach won his 700th game.

Fattey said, "Am I surprised? No, because of the success of the program."

Donnie coached Lindsey Fattey, who is part of the Class of 2002.

He was also her volleyball club coach.

Fattey said, "He is great at motivating them. He is great at encouraging them. It is the right amount of tough love to just bring out the best in his players."

Current Captain Jadyn Dains told me it is an absolute privilege to be led by a legend.

Jadyn Dains said, "I'm so proud of him. It just makes us to happy that we pushed ourselves. We did this for him and we work for him, each and every day on this court."

After high school, sophomore Jadyn Dains plans to take her skills to the collegiate level.

"We are the top team in the state and it is because of him. He pushes us so hard, everyday in practice. It does pay off. It is such an honor and such a blessing to be coached by Coach Donnie," Dains said.

Donnie added, "Each team tries to create their own legacy and I want to make sure they don't fall short of it."

The team has won 70 matches in a row since last season, which also means the "Lancers" are undefeated this season.

The team's next game will take place at Mount Mercy Academy, on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Coach Donnie and Lindsey Fattey are inducted into the St. Mary's High School Hall of Fame.