'He died for our country': Buffalo WWII Navy sailor’s sunken submarine located after 80 years

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. — A World War II Navy veteran from Buffalo was lost as sea when his crew’s submarine sank in battle. After 80 years lost to the bottom of the ocean, that local sailor’s ship has been found.

One Niagara County family is celebrating the life of their late uncle, Vincent Dallessandro, after the rediscovery of his ship.

“We wish he was still here, so we could talk to him, but that obviously wasn’t going to happen,” Dallessandro’s nephew Donald Mullen said.

U.S. Navy – Naval History and Heritage Command Vincent Dallessandro was just 25 years old when he was declared missing in action.

Two years before Donald was ever born, his family went through unimaginable grief when his Uncle Vincent never returned from battle in World War II.

“We heard what a great person he was, but never really knew him,” Donald said.

Dallessandro, a Buffalo native, was a torpedoman's mate in the U.S. Navy, sailing aboard the USS Harder submarine.

U.S. Navy – Naval History and Heritage Command The USS Harder was struck by a Japanese depth charge attack and sunk off the coast of the Philippines, sinking the ship and its entire crew

In late 1944 disaster struck. An attack by the Japanese sunk the submarine off the coast of the Philippians, taking the entire crew, including Donald's Uncle Vincent, with it.

For nearly 80 years, his sub was never seen again until now.

“I just couldn’t believe it, that’s 80 years ago,” another one of Dallessandro’s nephews, James Mullen, said.

Donald’s brother James saw that the Lost 52 Project, which was founded to discover and memorialize the 52 submarines lost during World War II, had just identified their uncle’s sub, more than 3,000 feet below sea level.

Tim Taylor and the Lost 52 Project The USS Harder has mostly held together after 8-decades at the bottom of the South China Sea.

“We were glad they found it, maybe we can find out more about him,” Donald said.

A discovery giving closure to the family about what they always thought happened to their uncle.

“Can you just image how these guys felt, all of a sudden, their ship is just blown apart and they’re going to die. They’re in their last few minutes of life,” James said. “I’m sure he was thinking about his sisters, his brothers, his mom and dad.”

WKBW James Mullen (center) and Donald Mullen (right) shared their excitement to have found the ship with 7 News reporter Derek Heid.

Dalessandro has since earned a Legion of Merit and Purple Heart for his service.

It’s moments like these, the Mullen brothers will forever pass on to honor their uncle’s legacy.

“I think that’s something he deserves. He died for our country and that’s our responsibility to keep his memory alive,” James said.