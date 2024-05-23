'He didn't do it for the recognition': Family shares their story to encourage others to become organ donors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you a registered organ donor? According to Donate Life more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant. Thousands of them are right here in New York State.

A local family is sharing their story to hopefully encourage more people to become organ donors. They joined dozens of people at West Herr in Orchard Park today where their loved one worked for many years before passing away unexpectedly.

"It was Tuesday night January 30th. It all happened so fast," explained Maria Cosen.

Her husband Brian was in the car with their son when he suffered an aneurysm.

"They were at baseball practice...they were driving home. My husband had the aneurysm as he was driving home and my son steered the car, put it in park and called 9-1-1," Maria said.

The family was caught off guard by their loved one's sudden passing and then shocked again when they found out he was an organ donor.

"He never told us that he was a registered donor. We found out in the ICU," said Maria.

She explained that as they were saying goodbye to Brian, Katie Schaeffer with ConnectLife came into the room. Schaeffer is a Family Care Coordinator with ConnectLife and said she explained to the family that Brian had signed up 11 years ago at the DMV to donate his organs.

"There are people that wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for Brian. You have that chance to live on in a way that you may not have had," Schaeffer said.

Doctor Liise Kayler from ECMC sees firsthand how organ donors save lives.

"When they come in to see me they feel sick they feel tired and after a transplant, they get their energy levels back. They feel good and they go on to live much longer lives," said Dr. Kayler.

She said they performed more than 150 transplants last year but can't do lifesaving work without donors like Brian.

Brian's legacy already encouraging others, including his daughter Kate to become organ donors.

"He didn't do it for the recognition and for people to know. He wasn't showing everyone that he was doing good things. He just did them and I think that's important," said Kate.

"If you knew him he was not one for accolades or for recognition and he did the ultimate selfless thing," said Maria.

And Maria said he now lives on through the lives he helped save.

You can visit the Donate Life website here if you are interested in learning more about becoming an organ donor.