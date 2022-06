BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Assemblyman Steve Hawley is sponsoring an electronic waste recycling event in Batavia on Saturday.

The recycling drive is from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the parking lot of 5130 E. Main Street, next to National Grid.

Any e-waste, including cell phones, computers and monitors will be accepted.

There is a limit of four televisions or computer monitors per car.

Those planning to attend the drive must pre-register here.