BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Northern Lights illuminated Western New York on Friday night, creating an incredible green and purple show in the sky!

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are caused by the interaction of the solar wind with the Earth's magnetosphere.

Our region experienced its best chance to see the Northern Lights since 2005.

Check out these photos and videos 7 News viewers shared with us!

Check out the Northern Lights over Western New York

LISA MAZUR EAST AURORA, N.Y.