Have what it takes to be a TSA officer? Go behind the scenes with an officer at the Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer travel is heating up, and that means the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is busy. Just last Friday was the TSA's busiest day in its history with 2.95 million fliers.

The record is expected to surpass 3 million this summer, and the TSA is hiring for more help at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport and Albany International Airport within the next few months.

"It's a good job," said Transportation Security Officer Joshua Bado.

A starting salary for a TSA Officer is around $41,000.

Officer Bado works the early morning shift at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, from 12:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"You meet some interesting people coming through checkpoints, and you also learn a lot about people's behavior," explained Bado.

Bado said travelers have become more cooperative since the pandemic. However, TSA officers always have to be on alert. Last year at least six handguns were detected by TSA at the Buffalo airport. One of them was found loaded.

"If you're here long enough it's not shocking for someone to forget a gun part in a bag," said Bado. "They probably went to the range and forgot."

This is why the TSA reminds you to start packing with an empty bag or suitcase, so you know exactly what you're bringing to the airport.

"It's kind of ridiculous, we do see it though," said Bado. "If you're working this job, and you decide I'm not a patient person, I don't know if this is the best place."

7 News' Michael Schwartz shadowed Bado as he scanned IDs at the airport's new machine, which matches the identification of each traveler in real-time. They then went to bag screening, where more than 7,500 passengers pass through every day.

"Could be different every day," explained Bado. "Definitely see interesting things."

"What's the wildest thing you ever found?" asked Schwartz.

"Sex toys are pretty common," said Bado.

However, the weirdest thing he ever found in a carry-on was an artificial brain with fake blood. Bado said it was used for educational purposes and was flagged as liquid was detected.

Schwartz witnessed Bado remove perfume from a passenger's bag since it was larger than the allowed 3.4 ounces.

"What would you tell flyers to make travel more efficient for everyone?" asked Schwartz.

"Don't forget about oversized things you put in your bag," said Bado who said to take the time to look at what you pack before heading to the airport.

The TSA reminds you that if you can spill, spread, spray, pump or pour it's a liquid or aerosol, and must not exceed 3.4 ounces

A common oversized liquid found is peanut butter.

Bado said in Buffalo, Weber's Mustard is often packed and it's too big to bring on flights.