'Have to be ahead of the curve': Buffalo police want to use AI tool to spot crime in real time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police want to use a new technology tool that uses artificial intelligence to scour social media and the dark net for crimes in progress — and even those being planned.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia wants to use Dataminr which he said can give real-time information to police.

The cost would be covered by a technology grant from the state so it wouldn't cost the city any extra money, according to Gramaglia. He also pointed out that the information it searches is all open source so police would not be accessing private accounts — only information posted publicly.

Gramaglia said he got a firsthand look at how it works back in November 2022. He was giving a presentation to the New York City Police Department about the mass shooting at Tops earlier that year when police there informed him that there was another active shooter situation unfolding in Buffalo.

It was the thwarted shooting at the Alba da Vida methadone clinic on the West Side of Buffalo.

"NYPD was advising us in real time that a guy had walked into the methadone clinic on Virginia Street and began shooting," Gramaglia told me. "That information was being put out on social media instantly as it was happening."

Gramaglia said he believes it's important for law enforcement to embrace new technology.

"We have to leverage technology. We've got great cops, we have phenomenal detectives, they're out there doing great work. You have to be ahead of the curve. You have to have technology. We need help to get that information to us so that we can action that information better. You're absolutely foolish if you don't leverage technology to make your community safer," Gramaglia said.

While the cost would be covered by the state, the Buffalo Common Council still has to approve the purchase. The matter is going to go before the Common Council next week. We'll let you know what happens.