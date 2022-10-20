Haunted drive-thru returns to Cheektowaga Sonic Drive-In

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — With only two weeks until Halloween, the Cheektowaga Sonic Drive-In has announced the return of its haunted drive-thru.

The haunted drive-thru is kid-friendly but a non-haunted drive-thru will be offered at the restaurant as well.

Skelly, a 12-foot skeleton will also return to the drive-thru this year as well. As part of an Instagram photo contest, if you post a photo with Skelly and tag Sonic's Instagram account, (@sonicdrivein_buffalo), you will be automatically entered for a chance to win $30 to Sonic.

The winner of the photo contest will be chosen on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Cheektowaga Sonic Drive-In is located at 3601 Union Rd. with the following dates and hours:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.