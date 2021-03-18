Hate crimes against Asian-Americans on the rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the heels of the attack in Georgia, another disturbing display of violence toward Asian-Americans was caught on camera.

Police in San Diego says a 75 year-old Asian-American woman was hit in the face by a white man, and she fought back. Police say the 39 year-old suspect had attacked another Asian man before the woman.

According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, a recent study finds a 149% increase in Asian-American reported hate crimes to police in 16 of America’s largest cities.

The report finds in New York City there were 28 reported hate crimes against Asian-Americans in 2020 compared to just three in 2019.

Another report by Stop AAPI Hate shows out of more than 3,700 hate incidents reported on its website, more than 68% included some form of verbal harassment or name calling. That was followed by avoidance and shunning.

According to the report, 35% of these reported incidents happened in a business setting.

“We care for this country, this is our home too,” said Jun Wang-Tiedemann, President of the Chinese Club of Western New York.

Wang-Tiedemann came to the United States for school in 2006 and has been here ever since. She says she lives life through a positive lens and thankfully says she has not felt discriminated against here in Western New York.

“I feel here in Buffalo people are very friendly, very nice to me,” she said.

As a Chinese-American, Wang-Tiedemann has this to say to those who have experienced some kind of hate.

“Maybe you feel this identity brought you problems. It could be here or anywhere,” she said. “I want to say-be positive. You still have to put trust in people in this society, and trust that this America is going to be better.”