Harvest House in need of donations for babies and children in Buffalo 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Baby and Children’s Ministry in Harvest House is almost completely out of essentials for babies and children in Buffalo.

The director of the Baby and Children’s Ministry Mirtha Carmona tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that she sees almost 600 families a month coming through their doors in desperate need of necessities.

“One family came here and they didn’t have an appointment since we run by appointments, but I still took them because she was telling me a story about her unborn having some sickness,” she says. “When I heard that it was heartbreaking. I’m like get whatever you need. We can help you.”

The CEO of Harvest House Carol Murphy is calling for Western New Yorkers to help refill some empty boxes.

Murphy says formula, diapers, wipes, new underwear, and socks are greatly needed.

“We got lots of newborn babies being born in Western New York we’re also very much in need of the older kids' clothes,” Murphy says. “Boys and girls clothes size 7 to 14, but we’ll take all sizes.”

The organization also provides essentials for refugees.

“We receive a lot of immigrants here and we help with food,” says Carmona. “We help and love to serve the people.”

Murphy says aside from donating clothes, they’re also looking for book donations.

“Educational toys and books are really important to children living in poverty. They don’t have access to them,” she says. “ So we’re hoping that they can keep up when they get into preschool.”

“Help us to continue to help more people out in the community because this is Harvest House and we’re a place of faith and hope,” Carmona says.

If you’d like to donate to the Harvest House they’re open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

