Harrison’s Playmakers host the 6th annual Sports Day at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills player Harrison Phillips came to Buffalo Sunday to support his 6th annual sports day at the Highmark Stadium.

Phillips’ Harrison’s Playmakers organization is about bringing together young people with developmental differences.

“Thanks for helping and giving back to the community and the kids in Buffalo again,” says Jessica Deschamps, a mother of four kids.

Phillips says his love for giving back to Buffalo didn’t go away, and his initiative stems from his faith.

“And I started to work with this community they’re a lost community or a lost population,” he says. “And these are the best people I’ve ever been around and I learn things from them every time.”

Other athletes say it’s rewarding to be part of Harrison’s Playmakers.

“To be here and bring the kids along at an NFL stadium with division one players, I think it’s a great opportunity for them,” Solomon Brown, a defense player for the Buffalo Bulls at the University at Buffalo. “Not only for them, but for me, like it warms my heart being able to give back to the community like this.”

The former Buffalo Bills player has this message:

“Keep being their positive self and gain the confidence that shows how amazing they are,” Phillips says.