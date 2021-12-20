Watch
Harkness Center closed Monday morning, police activity nearby

Police Lights
Posted at 6:48 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 06:56:58-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie 1 BOCES says there will be no classes at the Harkness Center Monday morning, as police have the area closed down due to a shooting.

In a Tweet, BOCES says they won't open because Wherle Drive is closed, and AMR tells 7 Eyewitness News they transported a shooting victim to ECMC just around the corner on Aero Drive near Ellicott Creek Road.

They say that shooting happened just after 5:00 am.

We don't know their condition yet, but 7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Cheektowaga Police for more information.

