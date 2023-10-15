Watch Now
Happy hour that's all about inclusion in Buffalo

Event raises money for Gigi's Playhouse
wkbw
Posted at 9:32 PM, Oct 14, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a happy hour that will help bring joy to people living with down syndrome.

Gigi's Playhouse hosted a get together at Resurgence Brewing Company on Chicago Street here in Buffalo.

This is all part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Gigi's Playhouse wanting to get out into the community this month, and help bring awareness to people who aren't familiar with the condition.

The message is all about inclusion.

Saturday's event featured raffles and drink specials, with all proceeds going to Gigi's Place, and its one-on-one tutoring speech program for the down syndrome community.

